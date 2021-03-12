RIHANNA RECORDS FENTY HAIR BRAND, NEW HAIR LINE IS COMING

First came makeup with Fenty Beauty. Then skincare with Fenty Skin. If you thought Rihanna’s next move was a new album, we’re sorry to disappoint you. Based on the legal documents just presented, it seems that Bad Gal’s next big adventure is a line of hair care products called Fenty Hair.

The question submitted on March 3 tells us that the Fenty Hair brand will cover in practice everything from shampoo to styling products for both smoothing and bouncing curls, as well as hair dyes and even hair glitter – and this is certainly the product that arouses the most curiosity.

Of course, nothing has yet been officially announced and it is therefore not known when Fenty Hair will make its debut on the market.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin have been hugely successful since their launch, while Savage X Fenty, her lingerie brand, has just reached a market value of $1 billion!

The pop star turned entrepreneur proves that despite the closure of her luxury fashion house FENTY, one of her most important projects, she continues to dominate the scene and has no intention of stopping.