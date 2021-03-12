OLIVIA WILDE AND HARRY STYLES: WHAT IS KNOWN SO FAR ABOUT THE NEW FAMOUS COUPLE

Lately, you’ve heard about the new couple alert between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.

The first new famous couple of 2021 because it was rumored that they were together in early January this year, accomplices of the photos hand in hand, although love would be born in late 2020.

They are both currently in London, having finished filming Don’t Worry Darling– a film directed and starring Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles among the protagonists.

In the City, the 37-year-old star embraced sons Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4, who were already there with father and former partner Jason Sudekis. The two actors have been together for nine years, until 2020.