OLIVIA WILDE: AN ADORABLE MAKEUP-FREE SELFIE TO CELEBRATE HER 37TH BIRTHDAY

How’s your face just lifting it out of your pillow? Probably like ours and definitely like Olivia Wilde’s.

The actress-director celebrated her 37th birthday by sharing an adorable selfie on her Instagram Stories, to thank her for more than 3.8 million greeting followers. In bed just awake, without makeup and undeserved. In short, ONE OF US.

“ Ok, 37 years old, come on, ca**o,” he wrote in the photo. “Thank you for the birthday love. I wish we were all dancing in a sweaty bar.”

To whom do you say it, it would be a dream!

Constantly bombarded with glossy and super “filtered” images, Oliva’s photo is a real breath of fresh air. And it reminds us that it doesn’t matter how you look, but that’s what you do that makes the difference.

Like just finishing making one of the most anticipated movies next season, in Wilde’s case. We’re obviously talking about Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.