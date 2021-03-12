NICK JONAS AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA: THE COUPLE WILL ANNOUNCE THE 2021 OSCAR NOMINATIONS

TheAcademy has chosen Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a very important task: to announce the nominations for the 2021 Oscars!

The news was revealed by the couple on social media, with a cute video for fans:

Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? 😂 Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter! pic.twitter.com/fB5yyEtWK6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 11, 2021

Together, Nick and Priyanka will unveil all of the 23 category nominations in a two-part live presentation that will air on Monday, March 15, starting at 5:00 a.m. Do not make that face, because, considering the Pacific time zone, we in Italy can follow it comfortably from 14:00 onwards.

Where to see her? As usual, nominations will be live-streamed on the Academy’s Oscars.com, Oscars.org, and social media – Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

According to Variety, films such as Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman are expected to receive many Academy nominations. In a year ravaged by a global pandemic, most of the nominated films have not been released in cinemas, but only on streaming platforms. How far away is the darkroom, the projector light cone, the huge screen, and the smell of popcorn, right?

The curtain of the 2021 Oscars ceremony will open on April 25.

We don’t know if we’ll see the stars parade on the red carpet, probably the 93rd Academy Awards, like all the latest major awards, will take place in a hybrid of (little) presence and (many) remote connections.