LILI REINHART REVEALS HER SEXIEST AND MOST CONFIDENT SIDE: LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN HER ON INSTAGRAM

One of the things we love about Lili Reinhart? The fact that the Riverdale star very often shows up on Instagram as any 24-year-old: with pimples, in tracksuits, adorably unpaired, while playing with her little dog Milo.

In a world of unattainable and non-real beauty ideals, the actress’s feed is a breath of fresh air, but that doesn’t mean Lili doesn’t even like to show off her sexiest and most confident side – and she just did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

The actress shared crazy snaps from a black-and-white photo shoot taken by photographer Sasha Samsonova. They are not photos for a fashion editorial or to promote a new project, they are shots that she did only for herself and, whoa, impossible not to be completely kidnapped.

“ Hey, I’m here to trample on your ego,” she writes in the caption of the second image. What can I say? Sit down.

Lili is in a cool state and is more beautiful than ever. Feathered black bodysuit, self-reeling, killer-heeled pumps, and Hollywood folding. In the third shot, she changes her look, but shows a cheeky bra from the neckline of her evening dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

Is Lili Reinhart planning a bold, fashiony and confident 2021? His fans certainly hope that will be the case.