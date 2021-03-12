JUSTIN BIEBER WANTS TO BE MORE AWARE OF ‘THE DIFFICULTIES WOMEN FACE’, AFTER AN HONEST LOOK AT HIS PAST

It can happen to everyone to make the mistake of being too superficial on certain important issues, what matters is to realize this and to do everything possible to remedy and not repeat the same behavior in the future.

Justin Bieber reflected on this on Women’s Day: he explained that he has neglected women’s difficulties in the past but is now learning to be more aware of what ” women face ” and that ” men will never face“.

“I know I’ve been naïve, I haven’t been empathetic towards women in the past, and I’ve overlooked their difficulties” she began in an Instagram post.

“ I’m learning every day alongside my wife – model Hailey Baldwin – as I see all the difficulties she faces and that I will never have to face! I am committed to being better and more aware of the difficulties that women face and that men will never have to face. Women, you are superheroic and deserve to be celebrated every day.”

There is still a long way to go towards equality and demanding equal rights is not a demand that must come only from the female world: we also need male voices to give sexism a good kick.