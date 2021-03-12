HARRY STYLES TO OPEN 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS

Surprise! The artist who will open the 2021 Grammy Awards will be nothing less than Harry Styles. This means, in theory, that his performance will include more songs than his repertoire.

Revealing that Harry will be the opening act of the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, March 14, was Jack Sussman – EXECUTIVE Vice President Specials, Music & Live Events of CBS – in a statement released to Variety magazine.

“It is better not to miss the beginning of the show – commented Sussman – it will be music that will come to you as heavy as ever. Harry Styles, this incredible artist, will open the show.”

The news of Harry opening the 2021 Grammys was also enthusiastically seated by Italian fans, who expressed their joy via Twitter.

In addition to performing, Harry Styles is nominated in 3 categories: Best Music Video with “Adore You”, Best Vocal Pop Album with “Fine Line” and Best Pop Solo Performance with “Watermelon Sugar”.