CHARLI D’AMELIO EXPLAINED WHY SHE WANTS TO FOCUS ON HERSELF THIS YEAR

At the top of Charli D’Amelio’s 2021 list of priorities is… Charli D’Amelio.

The 16-year-old TikTok explained that she wants to focus on herself this year– because it’s something that doesn’t always come naturally to her. If you happen to realize that you give more time to others than to yourself, you will find yourself in his words.

“I just really want to focus this year on being myself and not feeling bad about being myself and putting myself first – she told Teen Vogue – I’m the kind of person who likes to think about other people before I do myself.”

“Now I understand that I’ve put anyone else before and so it’s time to focus on what I want. There’s so much coming up this year and I’m excited to see how it goes, in its perfection and its ups and downs. I’m ready to have a fantastic year.”

In the same interview, Charli D’Amelio talked about how she deals with all the attention that success has brought, thanks to the support of her family.

“Obviously we all have our ups and downs. [Fame] it’s a hard thing to understand – especially when you’re just starting out – he explained – But if I didn’t have my family to lean on and if we weren’t all together in this thing, I think I’d be a totally different person now.”

“But in the end, I can always call my sister[Dixie D’Amelio]or go to her house, or go upstairs and talk to my mom and dad. If I say to them, ‘This is no longer fun,’ they say, ‘Then we don’t.’ The moment I’m not having any more fun, I don’t like doing this anymore, they’re the first people to say to me, ‘You don’t have to do anything you don’t want to do.’ I’m grateful to have parents who are so supportive in this new thing for me, but also for them. It was certainly difficult, but I’m grateful to have them and to be all here together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The D’Amelios (@dameliofamilyofficial)

With over 109 million followers, Charli D’Amelio is currently the most followed person on TikTok and the first and only person to have broken through the 100 million shares.