CARDI B IS THE FIRST FEMALE RAPPER TO GET A DIAMOND RECORD

New dizzying primacy for Cardi B! The artist became the first female rapper in history to win a diamond record. “Bodak Yellow”, a single released on June 16, 2017, is the first single from the debut album “Invasion of Privacy”. In the United States, the song sold the beauty of 10 million copies.

In case you feel like reviewing the video clip of “Bodak Yellow”, all you have to do is turn up the volume and click play below!

“I just want to say thank you so many guys because without you it wouldn’t have happened – said the rapper in a thank you video posted on her social media – This really turned my day around. And it really lifted me up.”