CARDI B DOESN’T WANT SELENA GOMEZ TO LEAVE MUSIC

Cardi B read the interview in which Selena Gomez hinted at her possible retirement from music, to focus more on acting and the role of producer.

“ It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t really take you seriously (…) I think the next time I make an album it’s going to be different. I want to give it one last try before, perhaps, retiring from music. (…) I want to give myself a real chance in acting”the 28-year-old singer told Vogue USA.



These statements reached fans all over the world, who reacted with sadness to the prospect of no longer hearing Selena Gomez sing but also supporting her in whatever choice she wants to make by trending: “We love you, Selena”.

Among these Selenators, there is a famous one: cardi B!

The rapper commented on the interview, tweeting, ” I don’t think Selena should retire. She makes good music and her fans love her.”

He then explained that he had some suggestions to pass on to his colleague because he imagines her in a new, more experimental, and provocative guise. The word he used is “edgy”:” I think he needs another era. A cutting-edge, sharp era, a way no one has seen it yet. I’d love to give her some ideas.”

At this point fans of both went wild imagining a collaboration between Selena Gomez and Cardi B, mixing the titles of their songs.

“I like Selena – added Cardi B – I defend her because in person she is really a treasure. Celebrities are put against each other every time, but she’s too sweet to go through that. If you want to leave, let me leave. But why do you want to do it not because of others.”

Who knows, maybe Selena Gomez will notice these tweets and look at her singing career from another perspective… that cardi!