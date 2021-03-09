ZENDAYA REMINDS YOU TO ‘BE GRATEFUL FOR EVERY MOMENT’ IN HER SEEHER AWARD SPEECH

Zendaya received the SeeHer award during Critics’ Choice 2021, an award given by the Seeger movement, which strives for women to be properly represented in the media.

Every year SeeHer awards the award to those who have particularly distinguished themselves in “overcoming the limits, defeating stereotypes and being aware of the importance of authentic portraits of women in the panorama of the world of entertainment ” and for 2021 the Actress of Euphoria was chosen.

The 24-year-old sent a beautiful message withdrawing the award, in which she recalled the importance of being grateful for every moment and for the people who are part of our lives.

“That means so much to me. As I thought about what to say, the only thing that came to mind was gratitude” he began.

“This word keeps coming to mind, especially with the year everyone has had. Continue to be grateful for every single moment, big and small, and be grateful for the people in our world and in our lives, who make the work we do possible. Keep making sure we keep our loved ones a little tighter, call them to let them know that they are there and that we love them.”

Zendaya then acknowledged the importance of her colleagues before her: ” At a time like this, knowing that I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the incredible women who paved the way for me to be here. I am extremely grateful for these women. This award is very special. Thank you very much. Not to reuse the word but I am incredibly grateful for this moment.”

For the occasion, Zendaya walked the virtual red carpet wearing a fabulous Maison Valentino coral skirt. Go here to see the red carpet of the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021