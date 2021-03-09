YOU’LL RECOGNIZE YOURSELF IN J.LO’S SELFIE IN THE BATHTUB — ESPECIALLY IN HER HAIR

In a new selfie posted on Instagram, Jennifer Lopez showed fans how she copes on Sunday morning – and well, it could only be a selfie that tells of taking time for a relaxing, long bath.

Do you recognize us? The earrings and makeup she forgot to take off the night before – and especially the hilarious hairstyle a bit The Grinch, but also Trolls.

“Mood ✨ #SelfcareSunday #tubtime,” she wrote in the selfie caption, which we like because it’s so real.

No surprise then, that a lot of J.Lo’s followers recognized themselves in the shot and loved it, as you can read in the comments. We’re used to seeing her often in full glamour, so this photo is refreshing, to say the least.

The star tagged JLO BEAUTY in the photo, so she immediately asks a question: will she launch a hair care line soon too? It would definitely be an interesting development of its new cosmetics and skincare brand.

Of course, as always, we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, though, we hope the 51-year-old (and don’t hear them) will give us more fun selfies like this.