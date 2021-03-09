TV presenter says Meghan has betrayed the queen and the royal family

Piers Morgan says it’s embarrassing for Harry to allow his wife to attack his country and family.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan criticized Meghan Markle for her interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying “This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.”

Hours after Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview on CBS, Piers Morgan turned to Twitter and criticized Meghan for it.

In a series of tweets, Good Morning Britain host said: “This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I hope for all this vile and destructive selfish nonsense from Meghan Markle, but Harry lets her take down his family, and the Monarchy in this way is shameful.”

He further said: “Harry wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy, and hate his country. I suggest everyone wait for the victims of their wife’s uproar to express their opinion on their outlandish claims before doing so.”

He also sarcastically said that Meghan Markle should be nominated for an Oscar after the interview.

Piers tweeted, “Is it too late for Oscar nominations? #meghan.”