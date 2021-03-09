Salma Hayek becomes Marvel’s super hero

The Mexican actress plays Ajax, the matriarch of a family with superpowers.

Salma Hayek joins the list of stars playing Marvel heroes, and this November we’ll see her on-screen in the film ‘The Eternals’.

The Mexican actress revealed that she was very moved to be taken into account, as at 54 and with her low stature she never thought of being considered a film of superheroes. Salma will play the character of ‘Ajax’, who is the matriarch of a family with superpowers, who fights as the evilest being who wants to exterminate humanity.

Hayek will perform with Angelina Jolie and Kit Harrington, among other stars who will bring these fantastic characters to life that fascinate movie and comic book lovers.