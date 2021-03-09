Meghan Markle’s father will respond to his daughter on Piers Morgan’s show

Piers Morgan has announced that he will talk to Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, on Tuesday in Good Morning Britain.

On Twitter, Piers Morgan also shared a photo of former actress Meghan hugging her father.

He wrote on the microblogging site: “UPDATE: Meghan Markle criticized his father on American television today. In [email protected] s day, Thomas Markle will give his first exclusive interview in response.”

The television presenter, who continues to lash out at the Duchess of Sussex on her show, recently claimed that she “dropped it like a sack of potatoes.”

Meghan’s relationship with his family has been strained since he made his affair with Prince Harry public.

Harry and Meghan’s interview with the American television presenter aired last night and the couple, who are expecting their second child, shook the world with several accusations about life in the royal family.

Both the Duke and duchess admitted that being part of The Firm left them feeling “trapped” and “silenced.”

