KATY PERRY: THE LOL REACTION TO ORLANDO BLOOM’S GOWN FOR THE CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

Orlando Bloom dressed up for his appearance at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards and his partner Katy Perry gave us the best reaction to her look!

The couple with daughter Daisy are currently vacationing in Hawaii, the actor then posed in tuxedos for the evening’s virtual red carpet in their hotel room: “All dressed for Zoom 🤦 ♂️. Soon Critics Choice,” she wrote in the caption of the glamorous photo shared on Instagram.

In addition to her outfit, Orlando included a video in the post in which Katy opens the room door, looks at him strangely, and then tells him, “Baby, you’re a little too fancy for the beach.”

Katy then commented with a very sweetheart: “Daddy BLOOM makes my heart boom 😍.”

Orlando participated in the television and film awards awarded by the American critics as a presenter and presented the award for “Best Supporting Actress” to Maria Bakalova for Borat 2.

By the way: Orlando wears a patterned wool tuxedo jacket, wool and silk tuxedo pants, tuxedo shirt, silk bow tie, and glossy leather tuxedo shoes, all by Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli.