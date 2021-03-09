Kate Middleton and Prince William share queen’s video message

Ignoring Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. the Dukes of Cambridge tuck the queen.

Hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview aired, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Instagram account shared a message from Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram post contained nothing about Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the former American actress accused the royal family of raising concerns about how dark her son’s skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide.

Check out Kensington Royal’s Instagram post: