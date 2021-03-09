GIGI HADID RETURNS TO THE CATWALK FOR VERSACE: NEW RED HAIR INSPIRED BY “THE QUEEN OF CHESS”

Six months after the birth of her baby girl, Gigi Hadid returns to the fashion shows and is more beautiful than ever. On Friday, March 5, the supermodel made her return to the catwalk, opening and closing the Versace FW21 fashion show.

“Opening and closing @versace is always an honor and it was the best return,” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram in the caption of an album in which she collected the best moments of the fashion show.

“I’m lucky to be healthy, working and in a safe/tested environment to embrace so many that I missed them as a family last year. Thanks to all those who made this possible, especially my Italian Bull Queen @donatella_versace always and forever & thank you for the sweet moments.”

Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, also attended the show, as did Irina Shayk and plenty of other supermodels.

The gorgeous black suit, the fabulous blue makeup that we can’t wait to replicate, but stealing the scene are her new and unexpected red hair!

Gigi shared the dyeing process in her Instagram Stories, revealing that: ” It is dedicated to The Queen of Chess“.

The most beloved series of 2020 dictates the trend in 2021. Red hair like Anya Taylor Joy’s in The Queen’s Gambit will certainly be the coolest thing about spring – and if Gigi Hadid says so there’s no doubt about it.