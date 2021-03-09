EMMA AND ALESSANDRA AMOROSO: THEIR “PIECE OF HEART” HAS BEEN CERTIFIED GOLD!

On International Women’s Day, Emma and Alessandra Amoroso achieved yet another important result.

Their first song together “Piece of heart” was CERTIFIED GOLD. Just applause for them!

“Pezzo di cuore” – produced by the pianist and composer Dardust, who also wrote the song with Davide Petrella – is a dialogue between two women, two friends, with two different paths and two personalities but both always looking for the truth of their emotions. The song, in fact, speaks precisely of this: to find the right way to live feelings in an authentic way, starting from love precisely towards oneself.