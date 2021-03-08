The queen will not see the interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The queen will simply focus on issues important to the UK, such as vaccination and return to school.

While it is true that all eyes will be fixed on television screens the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey airs, Queen Elizabeth II has no plans to pay attention to her.

According to The Sunday Times, a source said the Queen will simply “ignore” the interview, which promises to discuss “intimate and far-reaching” topics.

The source added that the Queen will focus instead on national affairs.

“You will see that next week Your Majesty has quite a few things, ” said the source.

“I don’t think anyone should expect Her Majesty to stay awake and watch the interview. She won’t.”

“What should Monday really be about? The return of children to school, the effectiveness of the vaccine program: these are the big issues that the royal family wants to focus on, not the news about the circus that is Oprah and everything related to Sussex.”