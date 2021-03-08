Meghan Markle says royalty was worried about her son’s dark skin

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan says that’s why Archie did not receive the title of prince.

Meghan Markle said there were concerns about how dark her son Archie’s skin would be before his birth and that those concerns explain why he was not given the title of prince.

Meghan, whose mother is black and her father is white, said she was naive before she married in 2018, but ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self-harm after asking for help and getting none.

“They didn’t want me to be a prince or a princess, not knowing what the gender would be, that it would be different from protocol and that she wasn’t going to get security,” Meghan said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast on CBS at the end of Sunday.

“In those months when she was pregnant, at about the same time, we have in tandem the conversation of ‘they won’t give her safety, they won’t give her a title’ and also worries and conversations about how dark her skin would be.”

She refused to say who had expressed such concerns. When asked if she was silent or had been silenced, she replied, “The latter.”

The long-awaited interview comes amid a bitter dispute between Meghan and Harry on the one hand and the British monarchy on the other.

The couple, who married in 2018, left their royal duties and are starting a new life in the United States.

Their detractors say the couple wants the glamour of their positions without the dedication they require or the scrutiny that comes with it.

For its supporters, his treatment shows how an outdated British institution has lashed out at a modern, biracial woman, with nuances of racism. That accusation is likely to gain momentum in light of Meghan’s comments about her son.

There have also been accusations of harassment against Meghan that first appeared in The Times in the run-up to the interview.

Buckingham Palace, which has so far not commented on the interview, said it would investigate the allegations and added that they were “very concerned.”

In response to the report, a Spokeswoman for Meghan said she was “saddened by this latest attack on her person, particularly as someone who has been harassed herself.”

Meghan said that people within the royal institution not only did not protect it against malicious claims, but they lied to protect others.

“It was only once we got married and it all really started to get worse that I came to understand that not only was I not protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other family members,” Meghan said.

“There is the family, and then there are the people who run the institution, those are two separate things and it is important to be able to divide that because the queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me.”

Meghan denied a journalistic story that he had made Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, cry before the wedding and said it was a turning point in his media relations.

“That was a turning point, ” said Meghan. When asked if he made Kate cry, Meghan replied, “The opposite happened.”

“A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, yes, the subject was right about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings, ” said Meghan.

Meghan told Winfrey that she had been naive before her wedding and that she did not know what she was marrying when she joined the British royal family.

“I’ll say I analyzed it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” Meghan said.

Meghan explained that he was not paid for the interview.