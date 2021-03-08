Kate Middleton can help investigate allegations of harassment against Meghan Markle

Prince William’s wife would be a key point in Meghan’s harassment investigation of subordinates.

As shocking accusations of intimidation against Meghan Markle emerge, Kate Middleton is now believed to be part of the investigation that will confirm the shocking claims.

Former palace aides close to The Mirror shared that the Duchess of Cambridge witnessed Meghan’s “defiant behavior.”

Several sources had previously revealed that Kate had defended her staff when Meghan misbehaved with them.

This would mean that she could be questioned about the alleged harassment when a formal investigation is conducted.

It is said that even Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, can be called to help a palace official during the investigation.

Former staff members of the Duchess of Sussex told The Times that they were “broken” and “terrified” as a result of the alleged harassment of Prince Harry’s wife.