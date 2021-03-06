Wittix Partners with iDenfy to Enhance Identity Verification Process

Contact: Viktorija Bielskaite FOR 2021-03-03 RELEASE

An electronic money institution Wittix uses iDenfy’s digital identity verification and regulatory compliance for the company’s services are enabling its expansion into new markets.

Kaunas, Lithuania (March 03, 2021) – As an Electronic Money Institution (EMI), Wittix has made information security and identity verification a priority for their business. That’s why they’ve entered into a partnership with iDenfy to utilize their ID verification services. An improved identity check process will allow Wittix to provide more efficient and secure financial services.

“Wittix aims to provide top class online financial services, so every little detail of the customer journey matters,” explained Wittix CEO Hanan Assis. “We’re eager to implement iDenfy’s convenient and reliable solution that will allow our clients to perform live identity verification quickly and securely – improving their customer experience.”

The new partnership offers several benefits to Wittix and its operations. iDenfy’s solutions provide a consistent, easy-to-navigate experience for both Wittix employees and clients. With an all-hands-on-deck approach to customer support, the iDenfy team has been more than willing to resolve any issues by engaging the proper internal teams in an urgent and coordinated effort. As iDenfy continues to grow its partner network, the company’s level of expertise and advanced solutions grow as well. For Wittix, these continuous improvements to identity verification protocols are much appreciated, as is the understanding that requirements from financial authorities are updated frequently, and as such, their processes must be updated as well.

“This decision will undoubtedly benefit both parties and improve our current capabilities,” added iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work together with such a high-quality EMI and hope that our relationship is an extensive one. From here on out, Wittix clients can rest assured knowing their information will always remain secure thanks to iDenfy.”

About iDenfy

iDenfy‘s goal is to turn a customer’s device into an ID scanning and face recognition system that makes it fast and easy to capture and verify their ID and other credentials to meet KYC and AML requirements. Real-time ID scanning and face verification are applied on websites and mobile applications, helping reduce risk and minimize fraud for online transactions. This enables customers to perform daily operations from their home instead of going to service centres, where a company needs many cost-ineffective employees. Also, it avoids the costly and time-consuming process of manual documentation required for submission and verification.

It was founded in 2017 at Kaunas University Technology Park by two childhood friends. Company in 2018 at Lithuania was awarded as Startup of the Year and in 2020 won the Fintech Startup Of The Year Award. iDenfy provides real-time identity verification service for financial, sharing-economy, gambling industries.

