TRAVIS BARKER EXPLAINED WHY HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IS A ‘MORE MATURE THING’ THAN PREVIOUS ONES

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are one of the new famous couples: they confirmed they were together last February and now he has revealed a few more details about their relationship.

The drummer was a remote guest of Drew Barrymore’s TV lounge and the actress mentioned a very rock love note written by Kourtney (Travis had shown it on Instagram). The note read: ” On many fun adventures, we could destroy each other completely.”

Drew joked: ‘I thought it was really hot, I would write: ‘Can we go to bed early and watch a movie?'”

Travis then made it clear that he loved his fiancée’s words: “I’d rather the opposite. I’d rather, you know, like throw us into a blaze of glory like fireballs.”

She then explained that the relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is “a more mature thing” than the previous ones because both are parents.

“Until now I’ve always dated girls who don’t have children and found it quite difficult – Travis barker recounted – I think they had a hard time figuring out why I couldn’t go out to dinner every night because I didn’t visit them every night.”

“Now I spend time with a woman who is a great mom and a great friend. I don’t have to worry about those things anymore. It comes naturally. It’s a mature thing.”

Beyond the children or not children, the drummer gave a small pearl of wisdom that applies to every love, that is, how well it is to know how to carve out individual spaces and then find himself with even more desire to be together.

“I really like that I really miss someone and celebrate the time I spend with this someone instead of being together every day. Especially at the beginning of the relationship, I think feeling the lack of someone is so important.”

Travis Barker is 45 and is a dad from Alabama, 15 years old, and Landon,17, had with ex Shanna Moakler and adopted stepdaughter Atiana,21. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is Mason’smom – 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign– 6 with ex Scott Disick.