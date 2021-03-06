THIS THROWBACK PHOTO BY TOM FELTON AND EMMA WATSON WILL SPUR YOU ON TO DO YOUR HOMEWORK

Tom Felton has given a new souvenir photo from the days of Harry Potter!

In the throwback image posted to Instagram, you can see him and colleagues in the saga Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch sitting around a table, with the pencil in his hand in front of a stack of sheets.

Judging by how small the actors were, who played Draco Malfoy, Hermione Granger and Dean Thomasrespectively, the photo may have been taken during the filming of the first two films.

We don’t know exactly what those sheets are, but we like to imagine that school tasks can be: Oliver Phelps aka George Weasley had told years ago that to make certain scenes more authentic the actors carried their real homework on set.

At this point, it is worth mentioning tom Felton himself who in the past, during a press conference as looper.com reports, would have said: ” I did not go to college and I regret it. Then comes Emma, who manages to take the highest grade by making three films at the same time.”

After Harry Potter, in 2014, Emma Watson graduated from the prestigious Brown University in English literature.

All that remains is to follow his example and rush to do his homework. After that, as a reward, we look at the whole saga!