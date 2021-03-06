Shakira rejoices with the hit song ‘Girl Like Me’ that surpasses 300 million views

Superstar Shakira’s song, Girl Like Me, seems to have no roof, accumulating millions of views of YouTube.

It seems that the success of superstar Shakira’s song, Girl Like Me, is endless, as it has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube since its release on December 4, 2020.

Waka singer turned to Instagram and shared her joy with fans for the success of the collaboration with Black Eyed Peas.

“300 MILLION VIEWS!” she subtitled the publication.

The song’s success has been powerful, as it also became a TikTok challenge.

Many users have shared their reiterations of the wonderful song imitating Shakira’s gentle dance moves.