SELENA GOMEZ AND DJ SNAKE: THE VIDEO FOR THE NEW SONG “SELFISH LOVE” IS OUT NOW

Among today’s New Music Friday, Friday, March 5, there is also the new single by Selena Gomez and DJ Snake. After the worldwide success of “Taki Taki” released in 2018, the two artists returned to collaborate in “Selfish Love”, a dreamy, delicate and fresh unpublished, which immediately makes you want to summer.

The song is accompanied by an official video directed by award-winning director Rodrigo Saavedra that you can see below.

“With the world divided and people separated from each other, I continued to work only on positive intentions – said Dj Snake – I wanted to create music for everyone and mix all my favorite musical genres such as afrobeat or Latin music and create something organic and strong. Selena and I talked about it and after the success of ‘Taki Taki,’ we said that we had to publish something fresh and summery again to make everyone dance again. This is a song that brings you to mind right away in the summer. It was created spontaneously and with extraordinary immediacy, it is the natural evolution of our work together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“Selfish Love” is part of Selena Gomez’s first Spanish EP titled “Revelación”, available from March 12.

This is the tracklist of the project:

1. De Una

Vez 2. Buscando

Amor 3. Baila Conmigo with

Rauw Alejandro 4. Damelo To’ feat. Myke Towers

5. Vicio

6. Adios

7. Selfish Love with Dj Snake