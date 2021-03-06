RITA ORA: THE ROMANCE WITH DIRECTOR ROMAIN GAVRAS IS OVER

The confirmation of the breakup between Rita Ora and Romain Gavras has arrived.

After a few weeks of rumors, the 39-year-old director’s spokesman revealed the end of his relationship with the 30-year-old singer, explaining that it happened “months ago“.

“Rita and Romain broke up months ago, due to the difficulties due to their respective work commitments. They remain close friends,” the spokesperson told MailOnLine. The newspaper added that the story would arrive at the terminus just before Christmas 2020.

Rita Ora is currently in Australia, where she is filming the local version of The Voice as the judge/coach of the talent. He recently released the new EP “Bang”.

Romain Gavras is a London-based French and has made music videos for artists such as Kanye West and Jay-Z.