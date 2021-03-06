MILEY CYRUS AND LIL NAS X RECREATED HANNAH MONTANA TO PERFECTION

Get comfortable with a cute sketch kindly offered by Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X!

The two enjoyed reviving Hannah Montana, the character she played in the series of the same name from 2006 to 2011 and which launched her career.

This time, however, in a video on TikTok, it was the friend of “Old Town Road” who wore Hannah’s role – indeed, the wig – while Miley fell into the shoes of best friend Lily to show: ” What does Lily really think when Miley crushes sends revealing the umpteenth time to be Hannah.”

As explained in the caption, at one point Lil/Hannah takes off her wig and reveals her identity, while Miley/Lily reacts exhaustedly: “Again?! You do it every damn week.”

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X are friends, as well as colleagues. The 21-year-old’s career took off after he collaborated with the star’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on” Old Town Road” in 2018.