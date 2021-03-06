Kim Kardashian is harshly criticized for putting clothes on reptile

In one image you see her daughter North with ‘Speed’, a beautiful bearded dragon, who is dressed in clothes from her Brand Skims Cozy.

Kim Kardashian is harshly criticized for posting a photograph where her reptile pet is seen dressed in her clothing line.

In the image posted on Instagram, her daughter North is seen holding in her arms ‘Speed’, a beautiful bearded dragon, who is dressed in clothes tailored to her Brand Skims Cozy.

Kim explained that it wasn’t intended to stick with ‘Speed’: “I wasn’t really planning on liked ‘Speed’ but he grew up with me! Speed was really from my best friend Allison, and we took care of him for a week, but it never left and months have passed.”

The business company added: “North and his bearded dragon go everywhere together, it’s tender.”

Kim was heavily criticized as she was accused of animal abuse, as reptiles should not bring clothes, as they breathe through the skin.