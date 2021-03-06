HERE’S WHICH ACTOR WILL PLAY HARRY STYLES’ LOVER IN THE MOVIE “MY POLICEMAN”

According to Daily Mail journalist Baz Bamigboye, British actor David Dawson has landed a starring role in the upcoming film My Policeman alongside Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

The 38-year-old actor will be the lover of the character played by Harry.

#DavidDawson to play Patrick Hazelwood – lover of @Harry_Styles character PC TomBurgess – in #MyPoliceman. #RupertEverett ( @rufus200 ) to play older Patrick . @MichaelGrandage directs @AmazonStudios film about sexual mores of the 1950s & criminalisation of homosexuality .3/3 pic.twitter.com/b4846nYHbE — Baz Bamigboye 💙 (@BazBam) March 4, 2021

Deadline reports that the film ” takes place in the late 1990s when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick in the home of Mr. Marion and Mr. Tom triggers an earthquake of events dating back 40 years, namely the passion between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.”

The film will then tell of a love triangle that takes place on two temporal planes.

To sum up: Harry and Emma will play Mr. and Mrs. Tom and Mr. Marion. David Dawson will be Patrick.

Who will have the face of lover, husband, and wife in old age? The Daily Mail columnist reports that Rupert Everett, Linus Roache, and Gina McKee will play the protagonists in the grown-up version.

#LinusRoache to play older version of @Harry_Styles character PC Tom Burgess in #MyPoliceman . @MichaelGrandage directs the @AmazonStudios film on locations in and around London & south-east coast from April 12. 2/3. pic.twitter.com/Qu5Mb9d4Hk — Baz Bamigboye 💙 (@BazBam) March 4, 2021

Tony and Olivier winner Michael Grandage will direct the film on a screenplay signed by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner.

The film will be set in the seaside town of Brighton, so Harry can show off his natural British accent😉

David Dawson is known for his work on The Last Kingdom and Ripper Street.