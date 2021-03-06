GIGI HADID SHOWS HOW MUCH HER DAUGHTER KHAI, WHO IS ABOUT TO TURN 6 MONTHS OLD, HAS GROWN UP

Time is running out and Khai is about to celebrate his first six months!

Waiting for this big little milestone that will cross on March 20th, mom Gigi Hadid proudly posted a photo to show fans how much the baby grew up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Direction (@zaddy_zayn9325)

“ My big girl,” wrote above the image, where her daughter with Zayn Malik is lying on a cover. Who knows, he may have inherited the stature of the supermodel who is 1.79 m tall!

Khai was born in September 2020: the famous parents never revealed the exact day, but according to the usual well-informed it would be September 20.



Both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had their daughter’s name tattooed, which means “the chosen one”.

Recently the 25-year-old model revealed many details about the birth of her daughter, telling how it was a natural birth, which took place on the family farm.