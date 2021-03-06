DUA LIPA AND THE “PREPPY” DRESS TO PAIR WITH AMPHIBIANS THIS SPRING

Spring is already just around the corner and Dua Lipa is becoming our style muse for the new summer.

Whether it’s cardigans and super-low-waisted jeans from which the elastic of briefs pops up or a pair of old Levi’s all hand-painted, the pop star’s latest Instagram looks scream coolness from every seam and are pure inspiration, because they are so versatile and easy to replicate.

This time the princess of “Future Nostalgia” takes us to the preppy in a red knee-length dot dress with a Peter Pan lace collar. But staying true to her edgy aesthetic, Dua paired a pair of classic amphibians.

“ School is over,” Dua wrote in the caption, and we are already imagining all the places we could wear this look when restrictions begin to ease in the coming months. A lunch with friends or a picnic at the park. It would work so well even for a first date.

The truth is that it would be a perfect outfit also to go back to school (but for real). It’s going to happen, for the moment we just have to have a lot of patience.