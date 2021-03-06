DON’T WORRY DARLING: OLIVIA WILDE SHARES FIRST EXCITING IMAGE OF FLORENCE PUGH

Olivia Wilde shared an emotional update to her Instagram account: the first image of Florence Pugh in the movie Don’t Worry Darling.

The caption of the shot reads “Don’t Worry“, while the protagonist’s expression seems to really say the opposite!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

Knowing the details of the plot, however, should not surprise us.

The thriller drama tells of the unhappy housewife Alice, played by Florence, who slowly begins to question her sanity when she begins to notice strange events in her small utopian community in the California desert. Harry Styles plays Alice’s postcard-perfect husband: Jack seems to love her tenderly, but in truth hides a dark secret from her.

Does the photo capture the moment Alice discovers the dark secret? We can’t wait to figure it out in the film, but a release date has not yet been announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

Last February, at the end of filming, Olivia had dedicated a lengthy Instagram post to Harry, congratulating him on allowing ” the brilliant FlorencePugh to beat the center of the scene “, thus always taking a step back for all the light to be for the protagonist.

Don’t Worry Darling is Olivia Wilde’s second directorial film, after The Revenge of the Losers of 2019. The screenplay is co-written, as with his first work, with his collaborator Katie Silberman. The film’s producer is Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke.

The cast will also include Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde in the dual role of actress and director, then American actors and comedians Nick Kroll and Asif Ali, Sydney Chandler, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, and Kate Berlant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

Returning to Florence, she is currently one of the most requested actresses from Hollywood, after the extraordinary success of Little Women and Midsommar. We will see her soon (hopefully in the cinema and not streaming) also in the Black Widow movie alongside Scarlett Johansson.