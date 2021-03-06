CHRIS EVANS’ FRIENDS MOCKING HIM DURING CAPTAIN AMERICA STUNTS ARE HILARIOUS

One of the nice things about having BFF is that unique confidence that you create, that allows you to take yourself a little seriously and nicely troll each other. It happens among all the best friends and Chris Evans has shared a funny video that shows that it happens even if you are Captain America!

The clip released by the 39-year-old actor dates back to 2010 while filming Captain America – The First Avenger– the first film in which he wore the superhero mask.

“When I shot the first Captain America in 2010, two of my high school friends, Zach and Jon, were my assistants’ – he explained in the caption – Zach has a lot of nice recordings. Jon was not impressed.”

In the video, his friend Jon is seen standing impassive, even shaking his head or showing his thumb down (ironically, of course) in front of Chris Evans’ incredible stunts and muscles.

Look for yourself: