Prince Philip is successfully operated on from the heart

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, 99, successfully exited the heart procedure for a pre-existing condition.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has been hospitalized since February 16 and was eventually undergoing heart surgery at a reference hospital for cardiac patients.

“He successfully overcame an operation because of a pre-existing heart problem at Saint Bartholomew Hospital,” the palace said. “Your royal highness will remain in the hospital for treatment, rest, and recovery for a number of days.”

Also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip withdrew from public engagements in 2017 and is rarely seen outside his nearest surroundings. Prior to his hospitalization, he was isolated at Windsor Castle, west London, with the queen.

In 2011, Philip was transferred to an emergency hospital after suffering chest pain and was treated for a blocked coronary artery, placing a coronary stent on him.