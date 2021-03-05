Premieres of Fast and Furious 9 and Minions Deferred: A Villain Is Born

The long-awaited films, which originally had a release date last year, will be released next summer.

The ninth installment in the fast-and-furious saga and Minions: A Villain is born, has seen its premiere postponed due to the health contingency of the Covid-19.

Fast and Furious 9, again with Vin Diesel at the helm, was scheduled to reach theaters on May 22 last year, but the global pandemic sparked by the Covid-19 has caused the release date to change until just over a year later, exactly as of June 25.

Minions: A Villain is born another big bet from Universal Pictures and that had to have been released on July 3, 2020, you can finally see from July 1, 2022.

Watch the trailers for the quick and furious 9 movies, and Minions: A Villain is born, below: