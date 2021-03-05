Matthew McConaughey invests in the beach house of his dreams

The actor and his wife, Brazil’s Camila Alves, have just bought an amazing house in Hawaii with “amazing” views.

It appears that the housing market is on the rise in the United States, despite the havoc of the coronavirus pandemic. And taking advantage of the moment was that Matthew McConaughey decided to invest in the beach house of his dreams, for him and his family.

The actor and his wife, Brazil’s Camila Alves, just bought an amazing house in Hawaii. According to People magazine, “the views from this new house on Big Island are amazing!”

According to the specialized website Realtor.com, the actor bought the property for US$ 7.85 million in December 2020.

The house has six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. The property is located within the ‘Kukio Beach and Golf Club community in Kailua-Kona, on the island of Hawaii, the largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago.

The mansion has two main suites, two swimming pools, two outdoor fire pits, and indoor and outdoor kitchens, and many other amenities. The construction is new, from 2020, and has 650 square meters.

The couple’s new property will be their new holiday address. Camila never hid his love for the beach, and it seems that now they finally got the house of his dreams in one of the most paradisiacal places in the world.