Rumors had been circulating for a few days now, but only now can we hear the result of the collaboration between Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion. The single is titled “Beautiful Mistakes”, it is available digitally from Wednesday 3 March, while on the radio from Friday 5.

The one with Megan is just the latest of the featuring scored by Adam Levine and his teammates. Among the most successful in recent years, there is also the remix “Girls Like You” with Cardi B.