Kourtney Kardashian is “treated like a queen” by Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship is going great, E! News a fountain close to the couple, who claims that the musician treats her like a ‘queen’.

“Kourtney and Travis make a very good couple, spend a lot of time together and they’re having a great time. They do not want to rush into making decisions, but those they have already made have emerged naturally. The two come from large, modern families, they are very focused on their children’s needs, but at the same time they are excited by the prospect of living together.”

The rock band’s drummer Blink182 is fascinated with Kourtney, and the same informant added: “Travis always wanted to date Kourtney, but she rejected him because he didn’t want to jeopardize his friendship. The truth is that the change of heart has come in very well since Kourtney is very happy, laughs a lot with Travis, and keeps treating him like a queen. It also supports him greatly in all his professional adventures.”