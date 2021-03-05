KIM KARDASHIAN INTRODUCED HER FAMILY’S ‘NEW MEMBER’: A BEARDED DRAGON

Kim Kardashian has adopted a new puppy but doesn’t think of something classic like a dog or cat, because the star will amaze you again for originality.

It is in fact a bearded dragon, also called Pogona vitticeps. The 40-year-old introduced him to fans by posting photos of his daughter North West, 7, holding the animal.

Meet the newest member of our family…Speed. I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me! Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months! pic.twitter.com/qOMc58IJKY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2021

“Meet the new member of our family… Speed. I wasn’t going to like Speed as it happened, but it won me over. Speed was actually from my BFF Allison, she entrusted it to us for a week and never left. It’s been months!” wrote sharing the images.

Kim Kardashian wasted no time in making Speed a testimonial for her homeware brand Skims: as you can see in the photos, the bearded dragon is wrapped in a miniaturized version of her outfits and coordinated with that of North West.

Not only that, but he also made other colors:

Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute! pic.twitter.com/zjcxQQdZYR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2021

North is the first child Kim Kardashian had with Kanye West, married in 2014. They are also parents to Saint, 5 years old, Chicago,3 years old, and Psalm 21 months.