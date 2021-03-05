Kanye West is confident in reversing the divorce process

Kanye hasn’t pulled her wedding ring off her finger, and she’s still holding the piece wherever she goes.

Kim Kardashian may have filed for divorce from Kanye West just a few weeks ago, but it seems the rapper is still not losing hope of a reconciliation with his wife.

Kanye hasn’t pulled her wedding ring off her finger, and she’s still holding the piece wherever she goes.

This week the 43-year-old singer was seen with his ring as he closed his car door outside his Calabasas office.

West seemed happy and relaxed, sketching a discreet smile.

Now a source of entertainment tonight said yes, Kanye wants a new opportunity in her marriage, although she does not expect any reconciliation to happen in the immediate future.

“He wants to make things right with Kim. They love each other and Kanye loves his family.”

However, Kim is said to be “happy to see the closing of that chapter” when she filed the divorce documents.

Sources shared that the singer had not done well since the divorce was filed and had been trying to distract himself from work.

Kim first met with her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, in July last year to launch her decision.