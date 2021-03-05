Hilaria Baldwin clarifies the arrival of her sixth child

Alec Baldwin’s wife clarifies why they used a surrogate mother when she was barely pregnant with her fifth child.

Hilaria Baldwin finally clarified her sixth child’s arrival into the world by sharing on Instagram a beautiful new photo of her six-month-olds, Edu and Lucia who arrived this week in the Baldwin family, through surrogate gestation.

Many were curious to know why Hilaria opted for a surrogate mother when she was already pregnant with Eduardo and responded to this concern from her followers in a new post:

“Our hearts are filled with great gratitude. The Baldwinitos really wanted to have a younger sister. Many of you should remember the loss of your sister with 4 months gestation by the end of 2019. There is not a day that passes without our suffering for our daughter. When I found out our baby was dead, I told our children that their sister would come, but not at the time.” he said.

She continued: “Our children were brave during our period of great sadness, braver than us (…) and they were hopeful. Experiencing and accepting the ups and downs of life is a challenge, but a reality that we all have no choice but to receive and process. I learned that many times our children are wiser than we are, and their wisdom has guided us. Our rainbow baby, Edu, is a blessing; we are delighted and we are fortunate to have it. We are living every day, united and grateful for all the very special angels who helped bring Lucia into the world,” he said.

And Hilaria revealed the baby’s full name: “Maria Lucia Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives – almost like twins, we love them very much,” she wrote.