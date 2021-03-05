Gigi Hadid shows adorable new photograph of her daughter Khai

The model shared with her followers a new story on Instagram, a new photo of her daughter with Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid shared with her followers a new story on Instagram, a new photo of her young daughter.

The baby turned about six months ago, and the model celebrated it excitedly because Khai is growing up.

Gigi subtitled the post, “My Big Girl,” while the girl seemed to be relaxing while lying on the couch.

In the images, Khai appears lying face down, while relaxing in a blanket, wearing a pink knit hoodie with adorable ears, a pair of white pants carefully decorated with bright stars, and paired with a pair of soft yellow polka dots socks.