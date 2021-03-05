DUA LIPA: JEANS AT THE WAIST SO LOW THAT THE ELASTIC BAND OF THE BRIEFS BECOMES AN ACCESSORY

No one loves the “exposed” underwear trends much as Dua Lipa. We still can’t forget the thing that popped out of the waist of her jeans, like the sexy thong that came out of an evening dress.

But what’s missing from the appeal? The classic briefs and pop star couldn’t miss them.

To celebrate another week of her album “Future Nostalgia” at the top of Spotify’s charts, the singer released a screenshot of the world’s best records of the moment, along with photos of a look that gives us another fabulous moment of lingerie used as if it were a real accessory.

The coolness is served, Dua poses in a dolphin print cardigan embellished with glitter cobwebs and low-waisted jeans so low that the pink elastic of the briefs becomes the unexpected accessory that completes her look. As we write, we realize that it may seem like a totally random pairing, but the photos show that it’s actually all very studied.

Will the “exposed” underpants regain their moment of glory? We’re not sure, but Dua Lipa continues to provide us with irrefutable photographic evidence of the return to the scene of the most OMG trend of the fabulous 2000s