SHAWN MENDES’ SWEET WISHES FOR CAMILA CABELLO’S BIRTHDAY

Today Camila Cabello celebrates 24 years!

The good wishes of Shawn Mendes, who posted a sweet tribute for his girlfriend’s birthday, could not be missing.

The 22-year-old posted a stunning photo of the singer, with him in the background filming with the camera.

The caption is to be disbanded:” Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I have ever known”.

“I love you more and more in my life every day,” wrote the artist of “Wonder”.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello became a couple in 2019, after being friends for many years.

The singer explained that he had been in love with her for some time before they got together and recounted the moment he discovered that his feelings had changed.