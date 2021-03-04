OLIVIA RODRIGO HAS REVEALED WHO HER CELEBRITY CRUSH IS

Everyone has a famous crush and Olivia Rodrigo is no exception!

The 18-year-old singer has just revealed who hers is, talking about the parody of the hit “drivers license” that aired on the comedy program Saturday Night Live.

He first explained that he really enjoyed finishing on the show: “I was so surprised, I screamed. I think having a parody at SNL is the biggest compliment you can get. It was surreal. They told me they were going to quote a driver’s license on the show, but I thought it was just a mention in one scene about something else. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that they would do a sketch on drivers license, playing the whole song” he told radio.com.

Just one of the protagonists of the sketch is his famous crush: Pete Davidson!

“Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, sang it and compared me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol… It was crazy. And it was also my 18th birthday, so it was a really crazy day,” he added.

Pete Davidson is a 27-year-old comedian who has been working on the program for years. He had become known worldwide for his romance with Ariana Grande in 2018. An overwhelming relationship that lasted only four months but with an official engagement. Pete is also Machine Gun Kelly’s best friend.

The Saturday Night Live episode in question aired last February 20, and in the sketch on “drivers license” there was also Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.