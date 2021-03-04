Lady Gaga already has a new role in film

The singer will play Patrizia Reggiani, accused of the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci.

Lady Gaga already has the role for her upcoming film, a character who beat her no less than Angelina Jolie, playing Patrizia Reggiani, accused of the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci.

The story is based on the book ‘House of Gucci: A Sensacional Story of Murder, Glamour, and Greed’, which chronicles the murder of the grandson of the founder of the prestigious Italian firm, who died by gunshot in 1995, and in 1998 the investigations found her responsible, who turned out to be Maurizio Gucci’s own wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who was christened the ‘Italian black widow’ and sentenced to 26 years in prison, going free for her good behavior 18 years later, in 2011.

The film produced by Ridley Scott has already started filming, in which Al Pacino also participates in the role of Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto will play Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons will be the father of Maurizio Gucci. The film’s release is scheduled for next November, at the age of 100 from the creation of the famous fashion house.