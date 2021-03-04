Kim Kardashian may not use frozen embryo fertilized by Kanye West

The couple’s third frozen embryo may no longer be used because of their decision to divorce.

What will happen to the third embryo Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have frozen now that the couple has decided to divorce after a very turbulent 2020 year?

According to Star magazine, in the contract clause signed by both at the time they did the in vitro fertilization of the embryos, the two agreed that it will be Kim who decides to use them or not, in case of separation, and that obviously the paternal father will be recognized as such.

However, according to the publication, Kim does not intend to have any more children, let alone now with separation.

The couple has four children. North, seven, and Saint, five, which were naturally conceived, and three-year-old Chicago and 21-month-old Psalm were born by gestational surrogacy.