George Clooney went to an audition taking his dog with him

It was several years ago when Clooney wanted to surprise the director by carrying a dog under his arm, a trick that didn’t work.

George Clooney recalled in a new interview with W magazine that he once led a dog to participate in an audition with him.

He wanted to enter the family series Family Ties (1982-1989), starring Michael J. Fox and took the mascot to try to make a difference. Something that didn’t work, according to the actor.

Clooney said he used to do that kind of thing in acting tests with the aim of making it memorable’ for casting directors, but admitted that it wasn’t always a successful approach.

He said: “I took a dog to an audition and just held it under my arm, even though there were no dogs at the scene. It was for Family Ties… clearly didn’t work,” he said funny about losing the role for Fox.

But the actor has some advice for aspiring actors: don’t push too hard when auditioning.

“The actors go to an audition saying, ‘Please love me, please.’ I always say, ‘Look, the worst thing that can happen is that you don’t get a job you don’t have.’ That’s the worst part. If you take the pressure off, it makes a difference in the way you take the test. And, by the way, it took me a long time to realize that,” he revealed.

Clooney recalled that he had a number of “strange” roles in the early years of his career and that this is normal.